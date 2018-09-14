Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $7.09 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after buying an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Southern by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.