Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $6.40 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

NYSE:NSC opened at $177.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

