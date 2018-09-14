MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.