MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $116.05 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

