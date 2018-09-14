Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

