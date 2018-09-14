Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. WBB Securities raised Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ MLNT opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $331,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 252,943 shares during the period. Vatera Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vatera Holdings LLC now owns 8,729,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 60.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

