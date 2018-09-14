MEG Energy (MEGEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.