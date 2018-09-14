Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Jafra Capital Management LP

Jafra Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jafra Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,182,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,879 shares of company stock worth $20,941,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

