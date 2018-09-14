Medtronic PLC (MDT) is Auxier Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,973 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,182,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,941 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.61.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,274.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,879 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,537 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.