MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $12,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,675,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,600 shares of company stock valued at $30,935,200. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.