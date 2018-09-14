MBL Group (MUBL) Announces Earnings Results

MBL Group (LON:MUBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MBL Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%.

LON:MUBL opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. MBL Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.62 ($0.23).

Get MBL Group alerts:

About MBL Group

MBL Group plc operates as a distributor and wholesaler of home entertainment products in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Home Entertainment, Garden & Home, and Other. The Home Entertainment segment sells home entertainment products to specialist independent and Internet retailers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MBL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.