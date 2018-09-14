MaxCoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MaxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. MaxCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $178.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaxCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaxCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.02945076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00588723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033884 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00907533 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019511 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013647 BTC.

MaxCoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MaxCoin

MaxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.