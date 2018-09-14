Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2018 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Marvell Technology Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Marvell Technology Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2018 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2018 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from surging demand for SSD drives from enterprise and data-center operators. Marvell’s latest acquisition of Cavium will broaden its offerings beyond hard disk drives microprocessors and enter into high growth areas such as data centers and wireless communications. Also, we believe that the strong demand for Marvell’s 4G LTE products could be a growth driver. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, Marvell faces customer concentration risk. Its top four customers accounted for more than 50% of total revenue in fiscal 2017. The loss of any customer may reduce orders, thereby impacting revenues and operating results. Intensifying competition in the High Definition (HD) storage drive market makes us increasingly cautious about the stock’s growth prospects.”

MRVL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 827,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,266. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,434.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $631,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,468,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,353,000 after buying an additional 2,812,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,128,000 after buying an additional 2,685,377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4,960.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,277,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after buying an additional 2,232,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,359,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,944,000 after buying an additional 1,979,069 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

