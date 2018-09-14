Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 44.9% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $459,742.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.87 per share, for a total transaction of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,795.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.34 and a 1 year high of $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

