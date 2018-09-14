Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 734.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,830 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10,385.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,753 shares of company stock worth $11,063,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

