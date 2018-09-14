Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Energen Co. (EGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 2,460.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Energen worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Energen in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,307,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Energen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energen by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Energen in the 1st quarter valued at $19,329,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Energen in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

EGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGN opened at $75.55 on Friday. Energen Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

