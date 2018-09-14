Marshall Wace LLP Has $54.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4,072.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,584 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

NYSE PM opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

