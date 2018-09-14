Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,548,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 482,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 143,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 327,774 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 774,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,405,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.82 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.87 million. sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.