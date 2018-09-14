MarketAxess (MKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.88.

MKTX traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,413. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $2,393,109.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $2,074,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673,397.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,804 shares of company stock worth $12,555,086. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarketAxess by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,996,000 after buying an additional 117,686 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 25.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

