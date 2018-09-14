Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,199.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.95. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,026.08 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $19.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.49 by $11.48. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.89%. equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.43, for a total transaction of $218,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,038,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,226 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

