Marble Arch Investments LP Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Marble Arch Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,548,800 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 4.8% of Marble Arch Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marble Arch Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

AMAT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

