Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $858,000 in Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $47.72 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

