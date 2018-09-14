ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 155.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

