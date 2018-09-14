ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 213.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.