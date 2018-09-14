Makaira Partners LLC Boosts Position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,330,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,961 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty Inc Class A makes up 11.9% of Makaira Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A were worth $105,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 17.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in the second quarter worth $3,087,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 16.9% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 89,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty Inc Class A alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $49.06 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.