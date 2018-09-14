Maintel’s (MAI) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of Maintel stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.16) on Monday. Maintel has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

