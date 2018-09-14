Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.35 Million

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $73.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $287.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.80 million to $287.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $316.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 3,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 105.1% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 366,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,281,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

