Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,918 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.89% of Boston Private Financial worth $52,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

