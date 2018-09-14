Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $58.58 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,219 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $250,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE WRE opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

