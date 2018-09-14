Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 342,667 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $54,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

