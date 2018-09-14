LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Position Boosted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 215,957 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $170,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after purchasing an additional 726,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.85.

LYB opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

