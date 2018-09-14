Lynch & Associates IN Buys 4,051 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

