Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 430,856 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $135,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,606,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,978 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 974,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10,743.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 858,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after purchasing an additional 850,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,912,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $144.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Shares of LULU opened at $154.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

