LTX-Credence Co. common stock (XCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) to announce sales of $123.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTX-Credence Co. common stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. LTX-Credence Co. common stock reported sales of $126.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LTX-Credence Co. common stock will report full year sales of $469.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $490.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $495.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTX-Credence Co. common stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XCRA shares. ValuEngine raised LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LTX-Credence Co. common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 331.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 583,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 2,638.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock in the first quarter worth $846,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of LTX-Credence Co. common stock by 870.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 690,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCRA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,970. LTX-Credence Co. common stock has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

