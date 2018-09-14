Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Loxo Oncology worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,468,000 after acquiring an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 6.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,115,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,547,000 after acquiring an additional 66,794 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,963 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 316,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 179,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

LOXO opened at $165.38 on Friday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $71.45 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOXO. BidaskClub lowered Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Ifs Securities downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Loxo Oncology to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Cann reissued an “average” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Loxo Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In related news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $549,027.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,513.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total value of $251,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,864 shares of company stock worth $271,011,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

