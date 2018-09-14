Loop Capital Analysts Give Wayfair (W) a $155.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Wayfair stock opened at $148.04 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $575,527.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Savarese sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $64,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,639 shares in the company, valued at $83,290,286.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,310 shares of company stock worth $34,873,152. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

