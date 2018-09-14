Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (LOACU) Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 40,000 Shares

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $408,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS LOACU remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,944. Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Company Profile

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

