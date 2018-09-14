Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (LOACU) Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 40,000 Shares

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $408,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OTCMKTS LOACU remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,944. Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.99.
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Company Profile
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.