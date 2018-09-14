LockTrip Hits 1-Day Volume of $117,689.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00006987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $117,689.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015998 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

