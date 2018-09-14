Litespeed Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 399,955 Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Litespeed Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Genworth Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Litespeed Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,496,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,401,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 189,439 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,372,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27,683.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,195,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,131 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.40. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNW. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

