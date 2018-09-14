Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.43 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Stock

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $170,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 282.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.