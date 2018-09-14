Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $1.59 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Standpoint Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

