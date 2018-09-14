LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 5002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 24.61%.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.99.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

