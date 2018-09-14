Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,938.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $111,938.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00086889 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00879687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

