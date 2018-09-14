Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) Price Reaches $32.22 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be purchased for $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00827213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011266 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019998 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

