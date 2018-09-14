Liberty Gold (LGD) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a research report report published on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has a C$0.70 price target on the stock.

Liberty Gold stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.50.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

