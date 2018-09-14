Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Position Trimmed by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEXEA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 65.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 74.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 262.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEXEA opened at $46.46 on Friday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 27,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,281,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

