Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Leggett reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2018, buoyed by solid contribution from several businesses including Automotive, Bedding, Adjustable Bed, Aerospace, Geo Components and Work Furniture. It's shares have gained 0.6% in the past six months, compared with the industry's decline of 9.4%. The better-than-industry performance can be attributed to its long-term strategies. However, the company trimmed its sales and EPS guidance for 2018 to account for challenges in its furniture products segment due to weaker demand and foreign competition. Over the past 60 days, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have been trending downward, reflecting analysts’ concern over the stock’s future earnings potential. Also, the company missed the consensus mark on sales in eight of the last 10 quarters.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,647. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 159.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

