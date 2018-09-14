Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of NorthWestern worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 19.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NWE opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $261.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.