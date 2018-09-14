Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Lawson Products by 102.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 49.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 27.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lawson Products by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.96 million, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

