Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (MIY)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

